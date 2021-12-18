Was Mouni Roy enjoying her bachelorette in Goa? Aashka Goradia shares photos

With the wedding season going on, many popular actors got married recently. Now as per reports, the gorgeous Mouni Roy will be soon joining the bride brigade as she will be getting married to her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. The couple is due to tie the knot in January 2022. As per the recent pictures shared by her friend Aashka Goradia, she is enjoying her bachelorette with her girls in Goa.

In the pictures shared the actress Aashka Goradia, she is seen partying with Mouni Roy. In one of the pictures, she is seen along with her girls gang and they are all dressed in black robes. She is seen holding various placards including ‘Bride to Be’. In other pictures, they are seen chilling on the beach and having a gala time.

Aaskha Goradia had shared in the caption, “Wonderful time in the company of even more wonderful women…Celebrating Monobinaaaa @imouniroy Blessings and only blessings for this you Mo Mo”.



Mouni Roy has been dating beau Suraj Nambiar for several years. The actress had previously planned to get married in Dubai. However, the couple changed plans and decided to celebrate their big day in India with family and friends. The pre-wedding functions will be on 26th January and the wedding is slated to happen on 27th January. She is currently gearing up for the release of Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.



