Was Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding stunt on Indian Idol a great publicity stunt? COMMENT

The world of reality television more often than not rides high on emotions. From over-the-top emotional scenes to contestants going all out to profess their love for their favourite celeb, reality television is nothing less than a sob fest. Amidst all of this, the most talked about event recently on Indian TV has been singer Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding. While Neha judges Indian Idol, Aditya Narayan hosts the show and their chemistry often sparks major interest on social media.

On the show, the makers went to great lengths to ignite this chemistry. To the extent that Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan tied the knot on the reality show. Not just that, Aditya's parents -- singer Udit Narayan and his wife were also invited on the show and they also gave the couple their blessings. From social media trends, it was clear that Aditya and Neha as a couple were totally shipped by fans.

However, a few weeks later, Aditya himself admitted and revealed that the whole wedding gimmick was fake. The host of the show said that if he will be taking such a big decision of his life, won't be announcing it himself? Aditya’s father Udit Narayan also revealed in an interview that it was all for the sake of TRP's. The news naturally left many fans upset.

So do you think it was justified for the makers to play with the emotions of fans? Or do you think it was a brilliant publicity stunt? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

