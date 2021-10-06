WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan talks about disadvantages of a wife with sharp memory on KBC 13

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza is all set to grace Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC) this weekend. Riteish and Genelia will be seen joining host Amitabh Bachchan for a special episode. The promo videos of them playing are already out.

In a recent clip shared by the channel on the official social media handle, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sharing the disadvantages of a wife with a sharp memory. It all started when Big B asked the guests Riteish and Genelia about their preparation for the show. “We watch your show so I hope my GK is somewhat okay, I hope so,” Genelia said.

Whereas Riteish added, “My preparation is simple. I have brought my lifeline, my wife, with me because her memory is (impressive). Even today, she remembers details of our first film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, which was 20 years ago.”

“You said that her memory is sharp, there are a number of advantages but there are also downsides. There are a few things that you might hope the wife doesn't remember,” Amitabh said, with Riteish agreeing to him. Amitabh Bachchan then asked the audience, “All the men here, do you'll agree as well?” Genelia screamed, “What's this!”

In the previous promo, Riteish went down on one knee and delivered lines from a few of Amitabh's popular films and showered love on Genelia. “Mere liye, jahaan tum khadi ho jaati ho, line wahin se shuru hoti hai (For me, the queue starts from where you stand),” Riteish said. “How cute,” a blushing Genelia replied.