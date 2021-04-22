WATCH: Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti set friendship goals; Bust the myth about ‘Actresses can’t be friends’

Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti always give us major friendship goals and their latest video is fun to watch.

Television actresses always updates fans about her life and posts her baby boy's pictures, videos on social media. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress and Surbhi Jyoti have been best friends since awhile now. They worked together for the television show Naagin. In the latest video, both the stars try to bust a myth that actresses cannot be friends with other actresses. Anita shared a fun video on her Instagram handle where both are seen talking about the same.

Her husband Rohit Reddy also dropped a hilarious comment on it. Sharing the video on Instagram, the actress wrote, “FriendShipGoals I say! Loveyewwwww @surbhijyoti.” The video was captioned as, "What people say about TV actors - Actresses can never be friends. They always wear makeup, they love gossiping." Rohit also commented, "Unfortunately, I also know half your TV gossip. cuz you girls are always on the phone all the time, doing what you do best - gossiping." Both actresses are seen giving us major friendship goals.

On the other hand, Surbhi also posted another video and wrote, "Madness with one and only @anitahassanandani #reelitfeelit." In the video, they are seen giving a glimpse of their dancing sessions.

Take a look at screenshots here:

Recently, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had shared another video in which she was missing her old beach body. She wrote, "Mujheee patla honnaaa haiiii (I want to lose weight)." She and Rohit welcomed their first child in February this year. They had got married in 2013.

