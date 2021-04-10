WATCH: Ankita Lokhande celebrates 3 years of togetherness with beau Vicky Jain; Shares romantic dance video

Ankita Lokhande has taken to her Instagram handle to share a romantic dance video of her along with beau Vicky Jain as they celebrate 3 years of togetherness.

Ankita Lokhande is dating Vicky Jain for quite some time now. The couple often shares stunning pictures and videos of each other. Now today, on April 10, 2021, Ankita and Vicky are celebrating three years of togetherness and thus, the Manikarnika actress has taken to her Instagram handle to share a romantic dance video of them. To celebrate their anniversary, the happy couple can be seen dancing to the perfect song ‘Sapna Jahan' sung by Sonu Nigam and Neeti Mohan.

In the video, the beautiful actress can be seen wearing a peach-hued sari with a golden border. To complete her overall look, she has tied her hair in a bun. On the other hand, Vicky can be seen donning a white kurta and black pants. He is looking classy as usual. At one point during the dance sequence, the actress can be seen sitting on her beau’s lap after which Vicky gives a kiss on her cheek which makes Ankita blush. While sharing the IGTV video, Anita wrote, “Teen saal,” followed with a heart emoji. She also added, “3 years of togetherness,” in the caption.

Soon after she posted the video, several fans started pouring in congratulatory wishes for the couple. Ankita also took to her Instagram stories to share a few of her fan's wishes.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s latest post here:

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande gained immense popularity for her role in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita and Sushant had also dated each other for almost six years before they parted their ways in 2016. In 2019, Ankita made her Bollywood debut with the Kangana Ranaut starrer film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

