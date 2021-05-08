Watch: Ankita Lokhande gets her 1st dose of COVID 19 vaccine & urges all to take it; BFF Rashami Desai reacts

Ankita Lokhande recently took her first dose of COVID 19 vaccine. Her best friend Rashami Desai also reacted to the video.

The stunning actress, Ankita Lokhande recently got her first dose of COVID 19 vaccine. The bubbly actress shared a video of getting the vaccination dose from a medical worker. The Pavitra Rishta star looked afraid of injections and prayed while getting her jab. The actress was delighted after the process was complete and thanked the official for the assistance. Amidst the rising COVID 19 cases, the actress also urged all people to book their appointments and get themselves vaccinated soon.

Ankita Lokhande was seen wearing a floral top and blue jeans. Her hair was tied in a bun and she was wearing a mask. The acted posted the video along with the caption, “I got mine, get yours as soon as possible.” Seeing her funny drama while taking the injection, her best friend couldn't stop herself from commenting. She dropped several laughing emoticons on her post. The duo has been best friends for a long time and Ankita had also celebrated the birthday of the actress at her place.

The Baaghi 3 actress shares a strong friendship with Rashami Desai and they both have been pillars of strength for one another in all the good or bad times. Ankita Lokhade is often in the limelight for numerous reasons. The actress had recently shared pictures of a small celebration with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. She had decorated her place with beautiful lights and aroma candles, as well as had a chocolate cake for celebrating three years of togetherness.

