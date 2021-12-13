WATCH: Ankita Lokhande mesmerizes on stage as she declares her love for Vicky Jain with THIS song

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been the talk of the town ever since reports about them getting married started doing the rounds. Well, the day is finally inching closer as Ankita and Vicky gear up to tie the nuptial knot on the 14th of December. Before their grand wedding day, the lovebirds have already kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities from yesterday. Last afternoon Vicky and Ankita enjoyed an awesome Mehendi ceremony where they danced their hearts out, and this was followed by a rocking engagement party in the night. Amid all the fun, Ankita even performed on a romantic number for Vicky Jain!

A few hours back, Ankita’s friend and actress Amruta Khanvilkar took to her Instagram space and shared glimpses of the to-be-bride performing on stage. Ankita looked absolutely stunning as she donned a gorgeous dress. Moreover, Ankita’s performance also scored high on aesthetics and theatrics as she stood on a platform revealed by her dress, and thus giving the illusion of height. Ankita chose to perform on the romantic song Love Me Like You Do by Ellie Goulding, which was the perfect proclamation of her love for Vicky. While she danced, her friends cheered for her from a distance.

Here is a screengrab from Amruta’s story:

Click HERE to watch the full video.

A few moments back, Ankita and Vicky exchanged rings on stage and finally turned fiancés. Ali Merchant shared the priceless moment on his Instagram stories. As the lovebirds got engaged, fireworks went off and guests cheered for them.

