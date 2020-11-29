WATCH: Ankita Lokhande to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput at Zee Rishte Award 2020; Says ‘It’s painful’

Ankita Lokhande is soon going to pay a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at an award function. She recently shared a glimpse from her dance training session on her Instagram handle.

Ankita Lokhande, who remained vocal about ex-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case since June 14, was trolled badly last week for allegedly moving on in her life and for not seeking justice for SSR anymore. However, the Manikarnika actress has recently taken to her social media handle and shared a video wherein she can be seen practising dance. In her post, she has mentioned that she is soon going to pay a tribute to Sushant at an award function.

It seems Ankita still has a soft corner for the Kedarnath actor. In the video, Ankita can be seen dancing to Neha Kakkar-Sunny Kaushal's latest track Taaron Ke Shehar. While sharing the glimpse of her rehearsal, Ankita wrote, “"This time it’s very different and difficult to perform. From me to u. it’s painful," followed with a heart emoticon.

Soon after she posted the video, her fans started dropping comments on her post. One of her fans wrote, “This time it hurts. I wish he was there, on the other side,” while another one wrote, “Really excited to see this tribute for@shushantsinghrajput.” Another user wrote, “Yes damn difficult it is to see u dance to such a nice tune without ssr......justice for ssr.”

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s latest post here:

Ankita and Sushant dated each other for six years; they ended their relationship in 2016. The duo starred together in ZeeTV serial Pavitra Rishta. After their breakup, Sushant dated Rhea Chakraborty while Ankita is currently in a relationship with Vicky Jain. Further, the Dil Bechara actor reportedly died by suicide in June this year.

