WATCH: Anupamaa actress Anagha Bhosale sings for Lord Krishna, says 'my destiny can change for good'

Anagha Bhosale came into the limelight after her stint in the popular daily soap Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa. In the show, she played the role of Nandini and was paired opposite Paras Kalnawat who essayed Samar. But after featuring in the show for a short period, the actress had taken to her social media handle and announced that she is quitting the showbiz world and does not wish to pursue acting. The reason she took this decision was that she felt in the acting business there is politics, unhealthy competition, and the race to look good and reed-thin all the time.

Anagha now follows the spiritual path and plans to pursue a spiritual journey. Today she shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen engrossed singing Bhajan with other disciples. Sharing this video, Anagha explained the lyrics of the bhajan and wrote, "The lyrics of this bhajan is so beautiful… It says everything / my destiny can change for good just by the dust of your lotus feet my Krishna, …… All I desire to leave my body seeing you in front of me,in your remembrance,in krishna consciousness, then my birth is a success".

Click here to watch Anagha's video

However, Anagha feels grateful for the love given to her character of Nandini in Anupamaa and earlier revealed that she will return if Rajan Shahi, the producer of the show, ever calls her back. But she wishes to eventually quit acting. She had made her debut with the show 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao' by Rajshri Productions in 2020.

