WATCH: Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna shares a passionate underwater KISS with wife Akansha Khanna

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and today, the world is celebrating Kiss Day. Television actor Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia is riding high on the success of popular show Anupamaa, took to his Instagram handle and shared a passionate kiss video with his wife Akshansha Khanna. Well, they are one of the hot couples in town. The couple always posts lovey-dovey pictures and videos on their social handle. Their video left their fans in awe. The same video was shared by the actor’s wife too.

Akshansha took to her Instagram and shared the video," Cupid called, he wants his arrow back only bcoz we are no ordinary couple n decided to stand out (well, in this case, drown out) yet again by celebrating Vday a day prior. Statutory Warning For lovestruck couples only special Thanks to @taiyab_patel_ for being sporting enough to join our crazy wagon n jump into this cold water.” In the video, both are seen dressed in casuals as they kiss and suddenly fell into the water.

Even in the show Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna will be seen celebrating Valentine’s Day with Anupama. The makers have shared the promo.

The current track is showing how Vanraj is manipulating Malvika and trying to take over all her property. Kavya has understood his plans and trying to make it fail. On the other side, even Anupama is trying to make Malvika understand that Vanraj is not correct and he is trying to cheat her. But will Vanraj fail or be successful in his plan?

