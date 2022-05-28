Watch Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly show her love for samosas & ask fans 'Who would say no to samosas?'

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular names on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. She is presently playing the leading in the top-rated Telly show Anupamaa, and she has been getting highly appreciated for her acting skills. The actress is known for her fun-loving and full of life personality, and she loves to offer a glimpse of the same on her social media posts. Rupali recently shared a video where is she seen snacking on samosas.

In the recent post of Anupamaa actress, she is seen seated comfortably with a plate of samosas in he hand. She is seen eating the samosas happily and hides her face when she realized that the camera is towards her. The actress looks stunning in a black loose zipper top and black lowers. Her long tress is straightened and falls freely on her shoulder. She has put on light makeup and her face is glowing in the lighting. She has put a trending Instagram audio in her video, which made her video hilarious. She captioned, “Who would say a No to Garma Garam Samosas??”

See video here-

In an earlier IANS interview, Rupali had shared about the struggles of doing two shows together. She said, "Juggling between the shoots of TV serial and 'Anupama- Namaste America' at the same time was a bit of a challenge but when you are with expert producers like Rajan Shahi and Ishika Shahi, you feel well taken care of. The entire team of 'Anupamaa' was simultaneously shooting for both shows for the past couple of days but they made sure we never felt over-worked and had enough breathing space."

