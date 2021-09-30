Watch: Archana Puran Singh gives a glimpse of Indian Idol 12 contestants' ‘Masti’ on The Kapil Sharma Show set

The Kapil Sharma Show, one of the most loved comedy shows, never fails to impress its audience. The show was awaited for a long time and fans were requesting it. As the new season has kicked off on a promising note, Archana Puran Singh constantly shares behind the scene video on her Instagram handle. It is fun to watch the actors behind the camera and their full on masti on the set. Recently, Indian Idol 12 contestants and winner came on the set and showed their singing talent.

However, the veteran actress took to her handle and shared some masti which they were doing on the set along with Kapil Sharma. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “BEHIND THE SCENES. masti. @tksshowofficial #thekapilsharmashow @kapilsharma @mohd.danish.official #indianidol.” In the video, Archana is behind the camera and show how Indian Idol 12 contestants are practicing their songs. They even welcomed her. Then she moved her camera towards Kapil Sharma who was also singing with them. The actress praised him.

Then Kapil took the mobile and showed her and even praised her for looking so beautiful. Fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Recently, Kapil had opened on his struggle and said, “I found the rock-solid support in my wife Ginny who encouraged me to get back on the small screen. My mother, who is ‘an innocent person from a village’, did not know what mental illness is, and only came to know through media. In this phase, life taught me a lot.”

