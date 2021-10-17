WATCH: Archana Puran Singh shares BTS video from TKSS sets, shakes a leg with Juhi Chawla

Comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show always brings Bollywood celebrities and entertains the audience a lot. The show is one of the most loved also. This is the second season and the popularity is the same. Till, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and others had been seen on the show. They were seen promoting their film. This time it is Juhi Chawla who will be gracing the show. Archana Puran Singh has shared a behind the scene video on her Instagram handle.

In the video, Archana is not seen as she is making reels but other actors are seen prepping dance from Juhi’s film. She is joking around and showing how the set is busy with people. Juhi Chawla is also seen rehearsing her part. Well, in the last, Archana is seen dressed in an orange colour ethnic wear. She is looking very beautiful and even shakes a leg with the actress on her song ‘Ghoogat ki aad se’ from the film Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

In the film, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla were seen in the lead role. The video is captioned as ‘BEHIND THE SCENES of making REELS and having FUN on #thekapilsharmashow.”

Click here to view the promo:

Recently, Taapsee Pannu was seen in the show. She came for her film Rashmi Rocket. Taapsee spoke about her wish to do a film on the subject of gender tests for athletes. Kapil Sharma also talks about her preparation for the role. The film was released on October 15 on the digital platform.

