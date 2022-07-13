WATCH: Arjun Bijlani annoys co-star Surbhi Chandna; Actress says 'Yeh ladki aapse badla legi'

Actors Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna are popular Television stars who have a massive fan following owing to their exceptional acting chops. A while ago, these two actors had announced their collaboration and after much wait, they recently shared the poster of their upcoming project. Surbhi and Arjun have joined hands for a romantic music video titled 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar'. They took to their Instagram handles and shared the poster of their song.

Today, Surbhi shared a BTS video with Arjun on her Instagram handle. In this video, fans get to see the cute camaraderie of these two actors. Sharing this video, Surbhi captioned, "A little dracula tooth injury while shooting for #hogayahaipyaar Junnn yeh ladki apse badla legi Massive proof coming your way how Arjun has been obsessing over my teeth this entire schedule". After seeing their friendship, fans call them cute and funny and have dropped amazing comments for the actors.

About Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar:

Featuring Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna, the melodious voice to this song has been given by singer Yasser Desai. The music is provided by Jeet Gannguli whereas the beautiful lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

Meanwhile, speaking of Arjun's professional commitments, the actor was last seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos. At present, Arjun is hosting an entertainment-based show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

On the other hand, Surbhi Chandna was also seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi will next be seen in Sherdil Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.

