Watch: Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami enjoy thrilling jet boat ride in Switzerland with their mother & son Ayaan

Actor Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade. The actor has been a part of popular shows and his acting chops have been appreciated a lot by the audiences. Speaking of his personal life, Arjun is married to Neha Swami and the duo has a son named Ayaan. Recently, Arjun and Neha traveled to Switzerland for a family vacation. They shared several pictures and videos from the picturesque location. The couple is back in the city but both are still reliving the best moments from their family vacation.

Today, Arjun shared another amazing video from his Switzerland tour with his mother, Neha, and son Ayaan. Sharing this clip on his Instagram handle, Arjun captioned, "We will we will rock you .. never thought mom would say yea for this jet boat ride but I insisted that she should experience this one. She said ok for you. The moments behind the moments are equally important!! Have a great day guys !!".In this video, we can see Arjun enjoying the thrilling and adventurous experience boat ride with his family.

Arjun Bijlani's successful career:

Arjun Bijlani has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. Arjun was also seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos.

Arjun's last music video 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar' was with Surbhi Chandna and the song became a hit amongst their fans. The actor is presently hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

