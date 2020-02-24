WATCH: Arti Singh swamped by fans during her Sunday lunch date with Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh

The trio were spotted on Sunday in Mumbai's suburbs, as they came together for a lunch date and sent fans on social media into a minor rush of excitement.

It has been almost a week since Bigg Boss 13 came to an end, but looks like contestants Arti Singh, and Vishal Aditya Singh are keeping up with their friendship outside the house as well. The trio were spotted on Sunday in Mumbai's suburbs, as they came together for a lunch date and sent fans on social media into a minor rush of excitement. The paparazzi who are regulars at this famous restaurant snapped the stars as they entered and exited the place. In one such video, we got to see a glimpse of Arti being surrounded by fans as she posed for the paps.

Arti, who was in the final run for the Bigg Boss finale, was swamped by fans as she was leaving the restaurant. Right from the security guard to fans who were around, many huddled for a selfie with Arti. The reality show contestant looked smart in a black dress with yellow checkered sleeves and oversized glasses. Arti's hair was on point.

Arti, Rashami and Vishal had a blast on their lunch date as they shared a hilarious video from inside the restaurant. Rashami took to her Instagram account to share a clip of Vishal and her drooling over some white sauce pasta. In the video, Vishal and Rashami are heard saying, 'Yeh humari mehnat ka pasta hai. Bigg Boss house ka nahi hai yeh.'

Credits :YouTube

