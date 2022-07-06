WATCH: Bharti Singh savours hot and spicy street side momos in Juhu; Burns roof of her mouth

Bharti Singh recently celebrated her 38th birthday on July 3. The family took a special trip to Lonavala Aamby Valley, for her birthday celebration. Bharti and Haarsh's friends also accompanied them and made it very special for the birthday girl. Bharti was showered with gifts by her husband Haarsh. From expensive handbags to diamond earrings, this birthday proved to be the best one for television's most-loved female comedian and host. Interestingly, her son Laksh also turned three months old on the same day, and that acted as the icing on the cake.

After returning to Mumbai, both Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa resumed work. While returning from one of her meetings, Bharti took a halt in Juhu and savoured the spicy and delicious street-side momos. Her driver got down and got the delicacy for Bharti, who clarified that he isn't the momo guy but her chauffeur. The 38-year-old joked that her son is sleeping at home and Haarsh is busy at work, and this is her "me-time" where she gets to do what she loves the most. Bharti Singh admitted that she is a total foodie and binged on momos. Just as she took the first bite, she ended up burning the roof of her mouth.

Bharti Singh thanked God for not having any of her family members with her, or else they would have had a good laugh at her expense. In the birthday vlog shared by her, she and Haarsh promised to reveal the face of their son Laksh, who is fondly called 'Gola.' They recently even met the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and clicked a picture with him. Haarsh shared that photo on his Instagram and fans couldn't stop going gaga over this frame.

Bharti and Haarsh's projects

On the professional front, the couple is known for their impeccable hosting skills, and are seen hosting the singing reality show, Superstar Singers 2. Prior to this, theu judged Hunarbaaz and were occupied with their home production show titled, The Khatra Khatra Show.

