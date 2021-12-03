WATCH: Bharti Singh shares a goofy clip from her 'happy married life' with Haarsh Limbachiyaa

It is one of the goofiest couple’s 4th married anniversary and we are here for their cute shenanigans on Instagram. The ‘laughing queen’ Bharti and her lover Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot on 3rd December 2017 and since then, have been living blissfully in their happily ever after. Bharti recently shared a super adorable and funny clip on her Instagram to give the audience a glimpse into their married life and one of Haarsh’s bad habits.

In the video that Bharti shared, she gives a tour of their room and points out to clothes that Haarsh has scattered all over the place post coming back from the gym. Bharti sarcastically tells her fans that she only came to Dubai to organize his clothes and they can find Haarsh wherever he abandons his last piece of cloth. The video ends with the super trendy song, ‘Its my life’ with Bharti. With the video, she also wrote a cute caption, “its my life (sic) 4 saal shaadi ko ho rahe hai kal.abhi tak yahi haal hai (sic) main nahi sudhaar paai es ladke ko (sic) main haar maan chuki hoon @haarshlimbachiyaa30 #wifelife #kaam #homeworkout"

Check the reel HERE.

Bharti Singh is well-known in the entertainment industry for her witty humour. The performer and her scriptwriter husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are well-known quite renowned for their hosting abilities. A few months earlier this year, the duo also launched their brainchild ‘The Great Indian Show’ on her YouTube channel.

