WATCH: Birthday girl Disha Parmar & Rahul Vaidya enjoy a Shikara ride at dusk in Kashmir

It has been a wonderful 29th birthday for popular television actress Disha Parmar. Today, on November 11th, as Disha turns a year older, she is in the valley of Kashmir, celebrating the special day with husband Rahul Vaidya. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant has been showering love on his wife on social media, all the while giving fans a glimpse of their holidays amid the blankets of snow. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Rahul yet again took to his social media space and gave a sneak-peek of the couple enjoying a Shikara ride.

Some time back, Rahul shared a few videos on his Instagram stories which showcased him and Disha getting into a Shikara as dusk approached Srinagar, where they are currently at. For the unversed, in Kashmir, houseboats are called Shikaras. In the video, we can hear Rahul saying, “So the birthday girl is going for a Shikara ride…and the name of the Shikara is ‘Ride of Peace – Super Deluxe’, oh wow”, as him and Disha carefully get on board the boat. The Instagram story ends with Disha sweetly smiling and waving at the camera.

Here is a screengrab from Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram story:

Pinkvilla had an exclusive chat with Rahul while he is busy making memories with Disha in Kashmir. Rahul informed Pinkvilla that at present they are in Srinagar. “We were in Gulmarg earlier, and had a beautiful snow-clad experience on the mountain. We threw snow at each other, clicked some good pictures, spent time with each other, and ate loads of food. We are keeping it very relaxed. When we don’t have to do too many things, that’s the best holiday. Chill, relax, shop a little, see places around and eat great food,” said the singer.

