Watch Bride Ankita Lokhande and Groom Vicky Jain Shake it like Shammi on their Mehendi function

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are very happy currently. Their pre-wedding functions have started and it is all about fun. Yes, the couple is leaving no stone unturned in making their dream occasion more memorable. Right from Mehendi to Wedding, the couple is keeping up the fun level and glam level. Today, at the pre-wedding function which is a Mehendi both are seen twinning in attire and doing some fun activities apart from dance. Their videos are trending on social media.