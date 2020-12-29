WATCH: Charu Asopa calls Sushmita Sen's beau Rohman Shawl 'jiju' as they attend a Christmas party in Dubai

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen recently shared a video from a party that has now gone viral on social media. Check out the video below.

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has been dating model Rohman Shawl for quite some time now. The duo often shares lovely pictures on their respective social media handles. Rohman shares a great rapport with Sushmita’s family and is also being loved by the actress’ daughters Renee and Alisah Sen. Recently, the couple went holidaying in Dubai with Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa. Rajeev recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video from their Christmas celebration in Dubai.

Rajeev can be seen partying with his wife Charu, Sushmita and Rohman in the video. Charu can also be seen addressing Rohman Shawl as ‘jiju (brother-in-law)’ while greeting him. After that Rajeev can be seen greeting his sister Sushmita. Later on, all of them can be seen enjoying some good food and music together. Moreover, Charu’s gesture towards Rohman is indeed sweet! Soon after Rajeev posted the video, fans dropped heart emoticons on the same.

Take a look at his latest post here:

In a recent interview with Zoom, Sushmita said that she met Rohman only after she responded to his DM on social media and she always knew that he was wise beyond his years. She further quoted, “I am not one of those romantics who believe I need a man to complete me and I need this and that. I never felt like that in my life. I believe things happen at the right time and they help you to grow and then they move away. That’s part of life. But somethings you wish to stay and grow with you. So I was like come on come on it’s time to experience that.”

Also Read: Sushmita Sen proud of ‘jaan’ Rohman Shawl as he makes music video debut with Maula opposite Erica Fernandes

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Rajeev Sen Instagram

Share your comment ×