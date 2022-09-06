WATCH: Charu Asopa performs on Lord Ganesha's song; Renee Sen says 'So happy to see you dancing again'

'Mere Angne Mein' actress Charu Asopa is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. After dating each other for a few years, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 9, 2019. The couple announced their pregnancy in the early months of 2021 and welcomed their baby daughter Ziana on November 1. Recently, they were all over the headlines as the actress announced that they are parting ways. After going through a lot of ups and downs, Charu and Rajeev finally decided to give their marriage a second chance for their daughter Ziana.

Since then, Charu and Rajeev have been treating their fans with their adorable family pictures as they are celebrating Ganesh Festival together. Charu, who has maintained an active presence on social media often shares pictures and videos with her fans. Today, Charu shared a video on her Instagram handle where the actress is seen dancing to Lord Ganesh's song beside Ganpati Bappa's idol, and looks beautiful in a blue ethnic wear. Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen also dropped a comment on Charu's video, and wrote, "So happy to see you dancing again".

Earlier, Charu had shared with Delhi Times about giving enough chances to her husband Rajeev Sen, and she wishes for an amicable divorce now. Among Charu's grouses against Rajeev is that he doesn't allow her to post her daughter's pictures on social media. He believes Ziana will catch the evil eye, a ‘superstition’ that Charu doesn't believe in. She also added that her mother and sister support Rajeev and not her in the matter. Charu also mentioned that she had to leave work because Rajeev would not approve of it and that he is ‘never available’ for his family. However, after facing many troubles in their relationship, Charu and Rajeev are finally back together.

On the professional front, Charu has appeared in television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

