Watch: Debina Bonnerjee adorably hops to 'Hola hola' trend with daughter Lianna; Fans dub them 'cute'

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. They became a household name following their stints in the TV series Ramayan. The couple fell in love while working together and tied the knot in February 2011. To note, they welcomed their first child Lianna in April this year. And, on July 03, the couple revealed their baby's face for the very first time. Since then, Debina has filled social media with adorable photos and videos of little Lianna.

Keeping the trajectory, just a few hours ago, Debina shared an adorable video featuring Lianna as they hopped to the latest Instagram trend 'Hola hola'. They looked adorable as they grooved to the song. While sharing the reel, Debina wrote, "Hopping into the trend with #liupiu". As soon as she posted the video, fans rushed to drop sweet comments. They also dubbed the mother-daughter duo 'cute'.

Watch Debina and Lianna's video here

While revealing her daughter's face on social media, Debina shared a cute photo on Instagram and wrote, "Introducing lianna...our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full- knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people...who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face."

For unversed, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became proud parents of a baby girl on 3rd April. The couple announced the birth of their daughter with an adorable video. In the post, they revealed a glimpse of their newborn as they remove their hands and show the baby’s little hand. Gurmeet captioned it as, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.”

