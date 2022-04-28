WATCH: Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary give couple goals in the latest video; Fan says ‘Super jodi hai’

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. They enjoy a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, they share a sneak peek of their lives with their loved ones on Instagram. Also, they never fail to give couple goals and often set the bar too high. To note, they became a household name following their stints in the TV series Ramayan. The couple fell in love while working together and tied the knot in February 2011.

Debina took to social media to share a reel featuring her husband and it is just too cute. In the video, Gurmeet can be seen handing Debina a cup of coffee as she was standing on the balcony of their house. While sharing the video, she wrote, “When I m to stay at home… my husband makes me feel good by taking me to the balcony for an outdoor cup of coffee…At home becomes interesting with partner support .” As soon as she posted the video, fans rushed to drop sweet comments.

To note, Debina and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first baby on April 3. The couple announced the birth of their daughter on social media with a beautiful video. In the post, they revealed a glimpse of their newborn as they remove their hands and show the baby’s little hand. Gurmeet captioned it, “With utmost gratitude, we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.”

