WATCH: Dheeraj Dhoopar wishes 'babydoll' Shraddha Arya in style; Shares a clip from Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya is the lead star of Kundali Bhagya for more than 5 years. Her on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie with Dheeraj Dhoopar are loved and the two are adorably addressed as Preeran by their fans. Dheeraj had however left the show a few months back which left the fans of the show disappointed. The on-screen couple has a massive fan following. Today, on 17th August, as Shraddha celebrates her birthday, Dheeraj chose a unique way to wish the actress on this special day.

Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a clip with Shraddha Arya from their show Kundali Bhagya. In this video, we can see the two dancing to a popular Punjabi song 'Backbone'. This video was a breath of fresh air for Preeran fans and they again got to see the beautiful on-screen chemistry of Dheeraj and Shraddha. Sharing this video, he captioned, "Happiest Happiest Birthday babydoll.. I miss the crap we talk, the people we stalk, the way we shop, laughs we can’t stop, the gossip we spill, looks that could kill! Cheers on ur special day". Fans have showered their immense love on Dheeraj's video.

Click here to watch Dheeraj's video

On the professional front, after quitting Kunadali Bhagya, Dheeraj immediately got an offer for a new daily soap that will soon air on Colors. Dheeraj will soon be seen in 'Sherdil Shergill', where he will star opposite Surbhi Chandna. The promos have already created excitement amongst his fans.

Speaking of Shraddha, the actress bagged a Bollywood film and will be seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Kundali Bhagya is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The show is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul, and Aman Varpe.

Also Read: Shraddha Arya takes off to a special location to celebrate her birthday with husband Rahul Nagal; PICS