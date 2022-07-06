Watch Divyanka Tripathi display her 'first and only acrylic painting affair'; Fans hail her art transition

Divyanka Tripathi is among the most fashionable and talented actors in the entertainment industry. She has proved her mettle in acting with her shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, among others. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, who love her for her fashionable looks and enchanting personality. The actress loves to experiment with something new, and recently she picked up a paintbrush. She shared a video of her first-ever painting and her fans are amazed by her artistic talents.

In the intriguing transition reel shared by the actress, she is seen standing with a brush and a canvas in her home. She had painted a beautiful moon and sea, with cloud lining. She looks stunning in a black top and trousers as she played with the brush. She shared in the caption that it is her first ever painting. She wrote, “My recent 'first and only' painting affair. Should I flirt with my paint brush more often, bolo? #ArtTransition.”

Numerous fans of the actress took to social media to appreciate her artwork. One wrote, “Yes u should do more paintings...its amazing...loved your 1st painting...”, another said, “Ofcourse! This is such a Beauty.” A user said, “Wow that is some artwork”, and numerous others dropped heart emojis.

During her recent meet-up with Mika Singh on his show Swayamwar-Mika Di Vohti, she was seen sharing details of her marriage. Talking about her early dating days with now-husband Vivek, she told the girls that it is important to keep note of the things that help you bond in your initial phase. She revealed that during the initial days of our relationship, they didn’t tell each other ‘I love you’ as they were giving each other time so that they don’t take any decision in haste. She added that they would love to go on long drives, and they would talk.

Divyanka Tripathi got married to actor Vivek Dahiya in 2016.

