WATCH: Divyanka Tripathi proves a little makeup never hurts as she sets out for grocery shopping amid lockdown

Divyanka Tripathi has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she dolls up a little before going out for grocery shopping. Check out the video.

The Coronavirus outbreak has hit India too along with many other countries all over the world. People have no other resort than to be under home quarantine and oblige with all the rules of social distancing. In the midst of all this, numerous well-known celebs have been making the most of the COVID-19 lockdown period for interacting with their fans on social media. This is exactly what popular Indian television actress Dahiya has been doing of late.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress and her husband Vivek Dahiya have been constantly keeping in touch with their fans on social media for the past few days. Their funny and cute banters, candid pictures and videos definitely leave us in complete awe whenever they post something on their social media handles. There is no denying that the power couple sets major relationship goals for all the other love birds out there. They have literally proved that home quarantine is fun because we get to spend a lot of time with our loved ones!

As we speak of this, Divyanka has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she is all set to step out for grocery shopping. But what has caught our attention is something hilarious that she reveals on camera. The actress is seen applying mascara while stating the reason behind the same that only her eyes will be visible once she steps out which is quite relatable to all the ladies as of now. Well, there is no denying that Divyanka looks pretty even with minimal makeup which is evident from the video.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi’s video below:

Just like others, Divyanka and her husband Vivek have also contributed their lot in spreading awareness on the Coronavirus scare and its precautionary measures on social media. Right from posting pictures by wearing masks to following measures for washing hands and lighting candles during the #9baje9minute call by PM Modi, the two of them have done it all which is evident from their respective social media handles. In the midst of all this, the couple is seen indulging in various other productive and creative skills together including cooking and other household chores.

A few days back, Divyanka had an AMA session with her fans on Instagram and the best part was when hubby Vivek joined in between and hijacked the entire session in her words. It so happened that the actress was interacting with her fans when all of a sudden Vivek came in front of the camera and talked about going for grocery shopping. The fun banters of the adorable couple are undoubtedly hard to miss! Divyanka and Vivek got married in 2016 and have been inseparable since then. On the work front, Divyanka’s popularity rose to great heights when she was roped in as the female lead of the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The audience loved her character as Dr. Ishita or Ishimaa in the show. And the most interesting part here is that Vivek was also a part of this family drama for a brief period.

