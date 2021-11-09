Watch: Eijaz Khan can’t stop kissing girlfriend Pavitra Punia; Fans say ‘privacy rakhlo thoda sa’
In the video, Eijaz pulls Pavitra towards himself and then lifts her. The couple dances on Suraj Dooba Hai Yaaron while looking at each other. The actor even kissed her a lot of times and at one point Eijaz insists Pavitra take off her mask but she refuses it. The couple continues looking into each other's eyes. As soon the video went viral, one of the fans wrote, “Drame dono.....privacy b rakhlo thoda sa.....love se jyada overacting chal raha hai.”
Another wrote, “Gosh why always so extra in front of the paps!!!”. Both are twinning in white. Pavitra is wearing a white embroidered kurta and pants while Eijaz is wearing a white shirt and pants.
Watch the video here:
Earlier last week, Pavitra and Eijaz had celebrated their first Diwali together. They enjoyed a traditional celebration at home and also distributed sweets amongst the media. In April, Pavitra had revealed that the two have even met each other's families.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan starts shooting for an OTT thriller film in Vadodra