Watch: Eijaz Khan can’t stop kissing girlfriend Pavitra Punia; Fans say ‘privacy rakhlo thoda sa’

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 09, 2021 04:15 PM IST  |  13.2K
   
news & gossip,Eijaz Khan,PAVITRA PUNIA,Bigg Boss 14
Watch: Eijaz Khan can’t stop kissing girlfriend Pavitra Punia; Fans say ‘privacy rakhlo thoda sa’
Advertisement

Telly actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been trending ever since they started dating. The couple is always very vocal about their relationship and never shies away from professing it in front of everyone. Their love-hate relationship started inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, the latest video has gone viral in which Eijaz can be seen lifting Pavitra in his arms. Well, their PDA moment has not gone well with the fans and they have trolled the couple for showing too much. 

In the video, Eijaz pulls Pavitra towards himself and then lifts her. The couple dances on Suraj Dooba Hai Yaaron while looking at each other. The actor even kissed her a lot of times and at one point Eijaz insists Pavitra take off her mask but she refuses it. The couple continues looking into each other's eyes. As soon the video went viral, one of the fans wrote, “Drame dono.....privacy b rakhlo thoda sa.....love se jyada overacting chal raha hai.”

Another wrote, “Gosh why always so extra in front of the paps!!!”. Both are twinning in white. Pavitra is wearing a white embroidered kurta and pants while Eijaz is wearing a white shirt and pants.

Watch the video here:

Earlier last week, Pavitra and Eijaz had celebrated their first Diwali together. They enjoyed a traditional celebration at home and also distributed sweets amongst the media. In April, Pavitra had revealed that the two have even met each other's families.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan starts shooting for an OTT thriller film in Vadodra

Advertisement

Credits: Viral Bhayani Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All