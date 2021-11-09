Watch: Eijaz Khan can’t stop kissing girlfriend Pavitra Punia; Fans say ‘privacy rakhlo thoda sa’

Telly actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been trending ever since they started dating. The couple is always very vocal about their relationship and never shies away from professing it in front of everyone. Their love-hate relationship started inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, the latest video has gone viral in which Eijaz can be seen lifting Pavitra in his arms. Well, their PDA moment has not gone well with the fans and they have trolled the couple for showing too much.

In the video, Eijaz pulls Pavitra towards himself and then lifts her. The couple dances on Suraj Dooba Hai Yaaron while looking at each other. The actor even kissed her a lot of times and at one point Eijaz insists Pavitra take off her mask but she refuses it. The couple continues looking into each other's eyes. As soon the video went viral, one of the fans wrote, “Drame dono.....privacy b rakhlo thoda sa.....love se jyada overacting chal raha hai.”

Another wrote, “Gosh why always so extra in front of the paps!!!”. Both are twinning in white. Pavitra is wearing a white embroidered kurta and pants while Eijaz is wearing a white shirt and pants.