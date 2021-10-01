WATCH: Energetic Ranveer Singh dances on ‘Malhari’ as he announces release date of his debut quiz show

After carving a niche for himself in the film industry, actor Ranveer Singh is now all set to make his television debut. The Padmaavat actor has donned the hat of a host for a new television game show titled, The Big Picture. On Friday, October 1, the star took to his Instagram profile, to share a brand new promo to brace fans for his upcoming game show. While doing so, he also announced its premiere date leaving fans utterly rejoiced.

In the clip, an energetic Ranveer Singh takes the center stage as his hit track Malhari plays in the background. Soon after, he greets all the viewers with a quirky intro winning umpteen hearts. While sharing the clip he said, “Machaiye shor kyunki intezaar hoga no more, aa rahe hain Ranveer lekar ek anokha quiz show. Dekhiye The Big Picture, 16th October se, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.” This comes as a good news for all his fans as they can now watch the actor in a brand new avatar.

Take a look:

Speaking of the concept of the show, it will be based on knowledge and visual memory of the contestants. The players will be offered three lifelines to redeem themselves in case they get stuck in the middle of the quiz game. Reportedly, the contestants have to face twelve questions to win the jackpot grand prize. It is also claimed that The Big Picture will also enable players to participate in the game from the comfort of their homes.

Meanwhile, in terms of movies, Ranveer Singh has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is waiting for matinee theatres to open in full capacity for the release of his upcoming films, Sooryavanshi and 83. He will also star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

