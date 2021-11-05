WATCH: Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh, Rubina Dilaik & others extend Diwali wishes to fans

WATCH: Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh, Rubina Dilaik & others extend Diwali wishes to fans
WATCH: Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh, Rubina Dilaik & others extend Diwali wishes to fans
After two years of lowkey and muted celebrations, Diwali 2021 has been a grand affair. Just like the rest of the country, the stars of the entertainment industry also celebrated this time of the year with great enthusiasm and joy with their loved ones. To add to this, many stars also took to their social media spaces to treat fans to a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations. Speaking of which, many Television celebrities like Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Rubina Dilaik, Surbhi Chandna, Rupali Ganguli, Rahul Vaidya and others took to their Instagram spaces and shared adorable pictures and videos with their fans online. 

Shaheer’s Diwali wish featured an adorable glimpse of his newborn daughter’s feet. For the unversed, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor became proud parents to a cute daughter named Anaya on the 10th of September this year. Sharing the picture, Shaheer captioned it, “Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali #happydiwali”. Many celebrities like Hina Khan and Mahima Makwana could not help but express their love for the picture in the comments section. 

Take a look: 

Apart from Shaheer, his co-star Erica too wished her fans on Diwali. Erica posted an Instagram reel on her handle which showcases her getting ready in traditional attire for the night. It also shows her lighting candles and diyas as is the tradition on Diwali. She ends the video by wishing everyone Happy Diwali. 

Click HERE to watch Erica’s video. 

Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya’s Diwali wishes were all about love and smiles with their significant others, Abhinav Shukla and Disha Parmar respectively. 

Take a look: 

Popular television actresses Surbhi Chandna, Rupali Ganguli, Hina Khan, and Shweta Tiwari also wished fans by posting stunning pictures on the gram. 

Check them out below: 

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal wish happy diwali

Watch Rupali Ganguly's Diwali wish HERE.

Credits: Image Credits: Erica Fernandes/ Rubina Dilaik/ Instagram


