Watch: Gauahar Khan and hubby Zaid Darbar all set to feature in new music video ‘Wapis’

TV star Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar are set to share screen space for their first music video titled “Wapis”. The song has been crooned by Ali Brothers. The 14 Phere actress took to her Instagram space to announce the news leaving her fans excited. She added that the track will leave all in "love, tears and joy".

Gauahar and Zai tied the knot in December last year and now are set to work together for an interesting project. On Thursday, the Ishaqzaade actress shared a glimpse of her upcoming song and wrote, “Can’t wait for all of you to watch our FIRST project together . Yayyyy so excited! Show us your love in comments for #Wapis coming soooooooon . This track will leave you with love , with tears , with joy ! I promise . @alibrothersofficial this is truly the best song I’ve heard in the longest time . Thank you for choosing #Gaza @zaid_darbar I can’t wait for ppl to watch u in it.” As soon as Gauahar announced the exciting news, her fans bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Family and friends also seemed excited about their collaboration. Zaid’s brother and choreographer Awez Darbar wrote, “Waitingggg for it,” while sister Anam replied, ”Omg!.” Celebrities including Rakhi Sawant, Gautam Rode, Preeti Simoes also extended congratulatory messages.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25, 2020, in a Nikaah ceremony. The couple recently went to Moscow on their delayed honeymoon. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Gauahar was last seen in '14 Phere' alongside Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda.