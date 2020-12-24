WATCH: Gauahar Khan's sweet gesture towards paps as she leaves for wedding festivities will win your hearts

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to tie the knot on December 25, 2020. Their wedding will take place in Mumbai.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are soon going to tie the knot and the wedding festivities have already begun! We cannot move forward without having mentioned the couple’s Chiksa ceremony that drew a lot of attention on social media. Both of them twinned in yellow outfits and danced to the beats of peppy numbers along with their loved ones during the same. At the same time, the couple continues to be spotted by the paparazzi in the public domain.

For instance, they caught a glimpse of Gauahar as she was heading out for another pre-wedding nuptial. What actually managed to draw attention was her sweet gesture towards the paparazzi present there. When a few of them congratulated her and demanded ‘shaadi ki mithaai,’ the actress was sweet enough to reply in the affirmative and also invited them over to her wedding. She looked ethereal in a mustard yellow salwar kameez teamed up with a floral dupatta.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will get married on December 25, 2020. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that their wedding will take place at ITC Maratha situated in Andheri, Mumbai. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only close friends and family members of the couple will be attending the wedding function on the aforementioned date. Meanwhile, the two of them also went for a romantic getaway to Dubai a few weeks ago ahead of their wedding. As of now, we are eagerly waiting to get a few more glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities.

Credits :Viral Bhayani Instagram

