WATCH: Gurmeet Choudhary helping pregnant wifey Debina Bonnerjee will leave you in awe

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. They became a household name following their stints in the TV series Ramayan. The couple fell in love while working together and tied the knot in February 2011. For those unaware, the couple is soon going to welcome a baby into their lives. Debina enjoys a huge fan following on social media and she keeps treating her fans with her pictures and videos along with her husband Gurmeet. She is also sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram.

On March 03, she posted a sweet video featuring her hubby Gurmeet. In the video, the Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi actor can be seen helping his wifey in wearing shoes. The video was so heart melting and wholesome. While sharing the short video, Debina wrote, “When I count my blessings. I count you times. This journey has got the two of us even more closer…We are not just a to be parents or a beautiful couple we know at times like this we always choose to be each-others Bestfriend’s first and that makes our journey even more brighter, better and successful..To sustain any relationship be eachothers friend first and the rest will take its place in the most beautiful manner- Just a happy note from a woman who feels a lot these days.”

Last month, Debina surprised Gurmeet on his birthday in the sweetest way possible. They celebrated his birthday in Goa and Gurmeet shared the inside pictures from their celebration on social media. The photos shared by Gurmeet were all about love, laughter and happiness. While sharing the pictures, Gurmeet also penned down a heartfelt note. It read, “It couldn’t hv been more memorable than this beautiful beautiful trip. It is my birthday but my good wishes are pouring from my heart for my beautiful hardworking wife….How even in this state she could put this surprise together for me stealing my heart again. Happy birthday to us to another beautiful year @debinabon #happybirthdaytome #birthdayboy.”

