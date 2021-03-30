Watch: Here’s how Jasmin Bhasin REACTED when quizzed about her wedding plans with beau Aly Goni

Days after Jasmin Bhasin confessed her feelings for Aly Goni, here’s what she has to say about marrying her beau.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who bagged a lot of attention with their stint on Bigg Boss 14, have also been making headlines with their mushy romance of late. To note, the duo, who always claimed to be the best of friends, had confessed their feelings for each other on national television and have been painting the town red with their love story ever since. Needless to say, their massive fan following loves to see the couple together and they never miss a chance to dish out couple goals.

Interestingly, ever since Aly and Jasmin confessed their feelings for each other, there have been rumours about the couple’s wedding. Recently, the Naagin actress was papped in the city and quizzed about her wedding plans with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star. To this, Jasmin was seen blushing and stated that they haven’t spoken about it yet. “Possible hi nahi hai. Abhi toh humari koi baat nahi chal rahi. Abhi toh naya naya pyar hua hai (It's not possible. Even we haven't discussed it. It a fresh new romance),” she added.

Take a look at Jasmin Bhasin’s reaction to questions regarding her wedding plans with Aly Goni:

As of now, this adorable couple is seen making the most of their time together and are often seen stepping out together in the city. In fact, Jasmin and Aly had also collaborated for the first time for Tony Kakkar’s song Tera Suit post their stint in BB14 and the song has been well received by the audience.



Also Read: PHOTOS: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni keep it casual & stylish in athleisure as they get snapped in the city

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×