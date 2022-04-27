Watch: Hina Khan ‘does it like a pro’ as she grooves while working out; Fans call her stunning

Hina Khan is one of the most talented celebrities in the television industry. She rose to fame after starring in the successful daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. The actress is quite active on her social media, and she shares her daily updates with her fans. Today, Hina uploaded a dancing reel on her Instagram handle, and her moves are encouraging us to groove as well. The actress is dressed in white and blue workout wear while she dances to the music.

In the caption of this video, Hina wrote, "Do it like a pro.." Some fans have dropped heart and fire emojis in her comment section, while others called her 'stunning'. Hina has always entertained her fans with her on-screen performances. And now she is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series Seven One. Sharing the details of her role, Hina said, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character of a real-life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges."

When asked what the audiences should expect from the series, Hina responds, "A lot of thrill, unexpected turns, mystery, realistic cinema, and character graph. What you see is not what you should believe. I'm confident that the audiences will be hooked onto this show." Seven One is a six-episode series produced by Madmidaas Films. The cast also includes Vikram Kocchar, Ashwini Kaul, Bhuvan Arora, and Shadab Kamal among others.

