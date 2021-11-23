WATCH: Hina Khan drops some self love truth bombs & it’s guaranteed to make your midweek blues vanish

Hina Khan is one of the most popular and loved faces in the world of television. The actress catapulted into fame and success with her stint as Akshara in popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina also enjoys a massive fan following on social media where she posts pictures and videos regularly. The actress often gives fans a glimpse into her personal and professional lives, while they swoon over her. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Hina yet again took to her Instagram space and posted a rather inspiring video on self-love.

Hina Khan often posts reels and trending videos on the social media platform. Tonight, the former Bigg Boss contestant posted a video that could be the perfect antidote to one’s midweek blues. In the video, Hina can be seen lip-syncing to an audio, while she stares into a mirror, making it look like she’s talking to herself. The audio is quite motivating and it goes, “Hey, listen to me. Put this in your head. You are fine. You are beautiful. Your dreams matter. You deserve the world. And there’s nothing that can stop you. You are made for bigger things. I love you!” Hina looks absolutely gorgeous as she is seen dressed in blue ethnic wear. Open hair, a blue bindi, and ethnic jewelry elevate her look even further.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan had recently grabbed attention after she shared an inspiring note on gaining weight. Last month, Hina shared a mirror selfie, and wrote, “Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on. My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy. Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how am I looking. After all, one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life. And I chose mental health, my well being over my physical appearance. Now here I am, back in action.”

