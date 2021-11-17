Watch how Divyanka Tripathi dances gracefully to the 60’s hit ‘Aao Huzoor’ remake & entertains fans

Divyanka Tripathi is a true desi queen who enjoys dancing to Bollywood hits and boy, does she dances with supreme elegance and beauty. With her angelic looks and infectious smile, she manages to capture all her hearts and lift our spirits. On Wednesday, she shared a sweet reel with her audience, twirling happily to the 60’s hit song, Aao Huzoor's remake by Neeti Wagh. Safe to say, it was an instant hit among the netizens.

In the reel, the ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress wore a frilly white dress that suited her just too well, with a white sling and neon shoes to add a pop of colour. She was riding on an escalator as the soft melody played, and twirled to the song, swaying her hair elegantly and a heartfelt smile that we could detect even if she was wearing a mask. The reel was simple yet quite beautiful. In fact, its simplicity was its selling point.

Check the video here.

It is not the first time that Divyanka has caught everyone’s attention with her dancing. Recently, she even made headlines as she danced to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Kajra Re’ on the occasion of her friend and actress Shireen Mirza's sangeet.

On the work front, Divyanka recently starred in Season 11 of the adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She also became a finalist in the show.

