WATCH: Indian Idol 12 judges, host and contestants dance with Bachpan Ka Pyaar boy

The viral song Bachpan Ka Pyaar has taken over the internet. Right from fans to celebrities all are making a video on it and sharing their social handle. Now, the little boy who sang the song, Sahdev Dirdo, will be gracing the show Indian Idol 12. He will be seen in its semi-finale episode this weekend. Host Aditya Narayan shared a video on his social media handle.

The Bachpan Ka Pyaar song went viral after a video of a little boy singing it was circulated on the internet. It is currently one of the top trends on social media. Aditya Narayan shared a video on his Instagram handle. In the video, the boy is seen singing the song while judges, along with contestants. They are also are seen dancing on it. He captioned the post, "#BachpanKaPyaar with the OG cutie Sahadev & #IndianIdol team (sic)." Fans were elated to see him and started dropping lovely comments.

One of the fans wrote, “Hahaha so cute.” Many have dropped heart emojis in the comment section. To note, the show is inching closer to the end. It is reported that this month the singing reality show will end.

Click here to view the video:

Recently, Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh had also sung this song and shared the video on Instagram. But their version had scared a fan and she ran away without taking the selfie. Rapper Badshah also created a remix of the song and shared it on Instagram. Sahdev Dirdo was felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12 Promo: Top 6 contestants have a dream come true moment courtesy designer Manish Malhotra