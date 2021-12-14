WATCH: Injury doesn't stop Ankita Lokhande from dancing gracefully at her Sangeet with Vicky Jain

With the winter setting in, it seems love is in the air as multiple celeb couples have tied a knot this shaadi season 2021. The recent entry to the list is Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain who are all set to get hitched on 14th December. Ever since the couple’s wedding rumours started surfacing, they have been making headlines. The duo confirmed the rumours by sharing their sweet wedding card on their social media. While fans were super happy to get the news, they got concerned about the actress as she shared an update about her sprained leg a few days back. However, it seems like an injured leg is nothing in front of a bride in love! On her Sangeet night, Ankita was captured dancing gracefully to some melodious Bollywood hits.

In the video, Ankita Lokhande was a sight to behold in her shimmery white lehenga. As soon as she started dancing, everyone hooted and clapped in appreciation. The bride to be owned the stage and kept the audience glued to her immaculate moves. One of the songs that were a part of her performance was Dil To Pagal Hai hit ‘Are Re Are’. She absolutely won our hearts with her chirpy dance and killer smile. Be it the beautifully decorated stage or her talented dance team, everything about her Sangeet performance was beyond perfect.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been together for more than three years. The actress has forever commended her lover for sticking by her side through the worst moments and for always being supportive.

