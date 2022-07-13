WATCH: Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni look completely smitten by each other as they enjoy Paris romance

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry, and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva has proved her mettle not only with her acting prowess but also with her style statements. And while she is a delight to watch onscreen, her social media activities have also kept the audiences engaged. Jasmin is quite active on her Instagram handle and has a huge fan following owing to her glamourous pictures.

Jasmin met the love of her life Aly Goni in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14, and the duo instantly fell in love with each other. Ever since the two made their relationship public, their fans are going gaga over them. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other and are tagged as the sweetest couple in the industry. Today, Jasmin shared a video on her Instagram handle and captioned it with an emoji. The audience gets to see the cute chemistry of Aly and Jasmin in this video while the 'Zara Zara' song plays in the background. 'Jasly' fans are going gaga over this reel and have showered their immense love in the comment section.

Click here to watch Jasmin's video

Recently, Jasmin rang on her birthday on June 28. Aly Goni had left no stone unturned to make her day special. He gave her a beautiful present and celebrated her birthday at night. The birthday party was attended by numerous celebs including Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Rahul Sharma, Krishna Mukherjee, Arslan Goni, and many others. They were seen dancing and having a gala time at the party. There were three cakes for the actress, and she was seen as very excited to enjoy the day with her loved ones.

On the work front, Aly and Jasmin also collaborated for a music video Tera Suit, which was a hit among their fans.

Also Read: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin define comfort as they get clicked at the airport in comfy outfits; PICS