WATCH: Jasmin Bhasin enjoys roller coaster ride on VR headset & THIS is how beau Aly Goni reacted

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's adorable social media banter often grab eyeballs and this time, the lovebirds are here with another funny video.
Mumbai
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been the talk of the tinsel town ever since they confessed feelings for each other on Bigg Boss 14. The duo has been inseparable as they are often spotted spending time together. Right from stepping out in the city to dedicating sweet posts to one another on social media, the lovebirds leave no chance to make their fans gush about their sizzling chemistry. Their adorable social media banter often grabs eyeballs, leaving everyone in awe of them.

Recently, the handsome actor shared a series of videos of his ladylove on his Instagram stories. In the clip, the Naagin actress can be seen enjoying a cute roller coaster ride on the VR set. In the video, Aly can be seen poking fun at her as he pulls her leg and tries to scare her. Jasmin is seen clad in a chic white crop top, paired with comfy trousers and shoes. Aly can be heard smiling as he shoots Jasmin. Sharing the video, Aly wrote, “Roller Coaster Ride,” along with ROFL emojis. The Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan actor has recently brought the VR set and revealed the same on his gram stories.

Take a look at the funny video below:

Meanwhile, Jasmin and Aly are quite vocal about their relationship and never hesitate to talk about their bond in the public. In an interview with the Times of India, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress mentioned that she and Aly are in no hurry to take their relationship to the next level. They want to take it slow. Jasmin was quoted as saying, “We are happy being the way we are and do not want to overthink about it at this juncture. It’s a new phase in our lives which is very beautiful and we both want to enjoy and live this to the fullest.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14's Sonali Phogat says 'Jasmin Bhasin understands her feelings for Aly & never made things awkward'

