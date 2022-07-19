Watch: Jasmin Bhasin explores Barcelona with beau Aly Goni & admires the beautiful sunset

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her cute smile and glamorous pictures. The actress gained more popularity when she participated in Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 14 where she met the love of her life Aly Goni. The two fell in love with each other in the Bigg Boss house and soon expressed their feelings. Since then, Jasmin and Aly are going heads strong and are adored by their fans. They are presently spending some quality time and vacationing in Barcelona.

Jasmin Bhasin shares a video on her Instagram:

Jasmin has been constantly sharing pictures and videos from her tour with Aly Goni. Today, again, Jasmin dropped a video on her Instagram handle in which the actress looks beautiful as she has donned an orange T-shirt and checkered skirt. Jasmin can be seen exploring the streets of Barcelona and has given a glimpse of the beautiful sunset in her video. Sharing this clip, Jasmin captioned, "Ola from Barcelona". This video has the melodious audio of Arijit Singh's song Hawayein.

Click here to watch Jasmin's video

Jasmin Bhasin's career:

Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. Jasmin is making her Punjabi movie debut with "Honeymoon" opposite Gippy Grewal. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut and will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's next. Also, Jasmin recently collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. Her last appearance was in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin Birthday EXCLUSIVE: Actress reveals plans; Talks about postponing trip with Aly Goni due to work