WATCH: Kapil Sharma gives a sweet kiss to wifey Ginni as he arrives at Gehraiyaan screening

One of the most awaited movies of 2022 Gehraiyaan is all set to release in the next two days. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie deals with a web of complex human relationships and stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. Ahead of the big release, makers of Gehraiyaan held a screening today for all the Bollywood stars. Apart from star cast including Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya, Dhairya, and director Shakun Batra, Bollywood stars like Tahira Kashyap, Kalki Koechlin, Sanya Malhotra, Soni Razdan, Shaheen, Chunky Panday, and others graced the event.

Among others, Indian stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma along with his wife Ginni Chatrath also arrived at the Gehraiyaan screening. While Kapil was seen in a casual yet stylish sweatshirt teamed up with black trousers, his wife Ginni looked adorable in a black dress. She carried a shrug over her dress and hopped into heels to complete the attire. On arrival, Kapil gave his wife Ginni a sweet kiss and caught all our eyes. The couple absolutely looked adorable at the event.

Click HERE to see.

Ever since the trailer of the film has been released, fans are going gaga over it. Earlier today, the makers released the third song from the film which left the internet in a tizzy. The song titled Beqaaboo has already garnered a high number of views. The song is composed by OAFF and Savera and it has been sung by Savera and Shalmali Kholgade. Shakun Batra’s directorial will be released on February 11 on OTT platform.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma poses with his ‘favourite’ Deepika Padukone for a happy selfie as they shoot for TKSS; PIC