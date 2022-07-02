Watch: Kapil Sharma goes for a jeep ride dodging Toronto rain, jokes about English; Sends Canada Day wishes

Kapil Sharma and his team from The Kapil Sharma Show are presently on the world tour. They are presently in Canada and their first show in Vancouver was a massive hit. The cast is having a gala time in Canada and will be going for their next show in Toronto. Ace comedian and singer Kapil Sharma is enjoying the rains of Canada, and he is seen going for a jeep ride with his friends.

In the post shared by the actor, he is seen speaking English in a funny way as he says that he is enjoying the rains in Canada and his open jeep got drenched in rain. He is seen joking around with his friend Chandan Prabhakar and others. He also wished everyone for Canada Day. He captioned, “Too much English in #toronto #canada #kslive #kslive2022 #happycanadaday ps:- watch till the end”

Kapil Sharma was in Vancouver few days back, with his team of The Kapil Sharma Show for their tour. The troupe began their first concert with a bang. The comedian has been sharing snippets from the tour and informed that it was a house full in Vancouver for his first show. Kapil was extremely happy and amid all of this, he paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed almost a month ago.

Kapil Sharma reached Canada a few days ago with Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur.

