WATCH: Kapil Sharma sings Hariharan's ghazal on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' sets; Loud claps fill the room

Kapil Sharma, the star comedian, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition after his stint in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. His hilarious banter with his teammates and their entertaining performance received never-ending applause from the audience, and they gained a loyal fan base. Lately, Kapil has been experimenting with his looks and we have to agree that he has got the town talking. Before commencing his The Kapil Sharma Show new season's shoot, Kapil walked the ramp and left everyone amazed with his style and charm.

Now, the star comedian is flaunting his other talent on the stage of his show. Today, Kapil shared a BTS video from The Kapil Sharma Show sets on his Instagram handle where he is spotted singing Hariharan's ghazal in his melodious voice. The audience was seen clapping after Kapil's amazing performance. Sharing this clip, he captioned, "One of my favorite gazal of @singerhariharana sahab #tkss #music #ghazal #musiclover #hariharan #thekapilsharmashow #behindthescenes".

On the other hand, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that The Kapil Sharma Show has begun shooting for the show, and the first guest to make a grand appearance in the new season will be Akshay Kumar. The star will be appearing on the show to promote his upcoming film Cuttputtli and will be accompanied by his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh.

Today, Sony TV shared another promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its Instagram handle. The caption of this promo read, "Naye kalakaar, naya parivaar! Hasne ke honge kayi reason kyunki aa raha hai naya season! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow 10th September se, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par."

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show has undergone a few changes too and Krushna Abhishek won't be a part of this season. He played the character of Sapna, and has stepped out citing 'agreement issues'.

The Kapil Sharma Show will start airing on Sony TV on 10th September and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

