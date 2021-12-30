WATCH: Kapil Sharma teases Guru Randhawa, asks if ‘Dance Meri Rani’ was an excuse to hang out with Nora Fatehi

The Kapil Sharma Show will witness singer Guru Randhawa and actor Nora Fatehi gracing the stage this weekend. The actor-singer duo will be seen promoting their new song “Dance Meri Rani”. Though the episode is yet to be aired, the promos of the show have left fans excited. In the latest promo shared by the Sony TV official channel, Kapil Sharma, the host can be seen having a gala time with the two.

In the video, Kapil Sharma tells the audience that Guru Randhawa’s last single was titled “Naach Meri Rani”, and the new one is called “Dance Meri Rani” and both the music videos featured Nora Fatehi. He takes a hilarious dig and asks the singer if he is making these songs to just hang out with Nora. This statement leaves everyone in splits. The promo also features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and other cast members entertaining the crowd.

The channel shared the promo of upcoming episode with the caption, “@gururandhawa aur @norafatehi lekar aayenge #DanceMeriRani aur @kapilsharma ke ghar ke atrangi kirdaar karenge unki khaas mehmaanawaazi! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shanivaar raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Recently, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa sent social media into a tizzy when their photos from a Goa beach went viral on social media. Fans started speculating love between the two. However, in an interview with ETimes, Nora jokingly said, "I was crying at home. I was so upset. I was like, 'I just can't believe they caught me on the beach with Guru Randhawa, I'm dying.” Nora further added, “At least we are important enough for someone to talk about us. Imagine nobody even cared that we were on the beach, I'd be so sad."