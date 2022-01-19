WATCH: Karan Johar recalls how his father's heart broke after Agneepath failed to perform well, gets teary-eye

On Tuesday, the makers of Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan dropped a promo in which filmmaker Karan Johar, who is judging the reality show, is seen getting emotional as he remembered his father and late director Yash Johar. The promo shared by Colors TV on Instagram shows, Karan Johar getting teary-eyed after a young flutist played ‘Abhi Mujhme Kahin’ from Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath (2012), the remake of 1990 film with the same title, which was produced by Yash Johar.

As the performance ends, Karan wipes his tears and says, “this song makes me emotional every time I listen to it”. When Mithun Chakraborty asks him what made him emotional, the filmmaker recalled how the box office failure of the original Agneepath had broken Yash Johar’s heart. So, whenever he listens to the song ‘Abhi Mujhme Kahin,’ it reminds him of his father. “Yeh gaana sunke dada… (I am emotional because of this song)” Karan said, adding, “Kyunki papa ke dil ke itne kareeb thi original film aur jab wo nahi chali thi, unka dil toot gaya tha. (The film was very close to my father’s heart. When it did not work, he was heartbroken).”

He added, “Jab ye film humne firse banayi, nothing compared to the original, ye gaana mujhe unki yaad dilata hai in some very strange way.” In response, Mithun Chakraborty tells Karan how Yash Johar, who he referred to as ‘Chacha’, was “one of the best person and a friends I had. I miss him too.”

Click HERE to watch.

At the end of the promo, Mithun is seen hugging and consoling Karan.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.