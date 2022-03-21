Watch Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash groove with Nishant Bhat on the latest trend

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most popular names on social media since their stint in the show Bigg Boss 15. The duo developed feelings for each other on the show and also expressed their love for one another. The couple is now going strong. They often take part in the latest social media trends, and in the recent video, Tejasswi Prakash is seen dancing with Karan and Nishant Bhat.

Tejasswi Prakash donned yellow athleisure. Karan Kundrra is also seen in a tracksuit. Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishant Bhat sported a casual look with a printed shirt and black shorts. They are seen dancing on, “Head should knees and toes”.

See video here:

Karan Kundrra recently opened up on his marriage prospect with Tejasswi in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan. He said, “I’ve accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai. Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (I’ve accepted that I’m getting married to Tejasswi. Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed is going to happen for sure. No one is asking us about it).”

Karan Kundrra had shared numerous mushy pictures with his ladylove from their first Holi celebrations together. He captioned, “lol yes we’re obsessed with each other and we fear people are gonna stop hanging with us anymore coz what’s the point?? our first holi.. @anusoru thanks for making us twin”.



