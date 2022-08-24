WATCH: Karan Kundrra expresses sorrow on Sonali Phogat's sudden demise; Says 'It's shocking and unfortunate'

BJP leader and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday, August 22, following a cardiac arrest. The news of her demise spread like wildfire on social media and her colleagues and fans have been mourning her untimely loss. As per the News18 report, Sonali complained of uneasiness to her staff, who accompanied the 41-year-old on her Goa trip. Reportedly, she had gone out to party and returned the next day only to be taken to the hospital.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Himanshi Khurana, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, and Aly Goni took to their social media handles and mourned Sonali Phogat's untimely death. Today, in an interaction with the paparazzi when Karan Kundrra spoke about Sonali Phogat's untimely demise and expressed sorrow. Karan said, "I never knew her personally but it is shocking as she was not very aged. I had seen many of my friend's posts and everyone is very hurt by this news, and I never met her but I feel she made her own unforgettable identity which is the reason people are mourning her loss so much. So it is very unfortunate what has happened. I had seen Aly and Rahul's post and felt very sad".

Update on Sonali's demise:

As mentioned in Etimes report, Sonali's sister has alleged that the politician-actress food was poisoned as she spoke to a local news channel. She claimed that Sonali was fine and going out for shooting and had informed that she will return by 27th August. On August 22, Sonali informed her mother that she was feeling uneasy after eating food. At night, Sonali told her mother that there was a conspiracy going on behind her back and suspected something had been mixed in her food. Sonali's sister informed that sonali said, "mere pe kuch saazish ho rahi hai..."

Reportedly, the DGP of Goa has ruled out anything suspicious and a post-mortem is awaited for further clarification. Sonali's body has been kept at Goa Medical College in Bambolim. The postmortem is likely to take place tomorrow, August 24.

Sonali's entertainment career:

The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant made her television debut in 2006, as an anchor in a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan. In 2019, she was featured in the web series 'The Story of Badmashgarh.' Sonali has also appeared in the Haryanvi music video, 'Bandook Aali Jaatni' (2019). In 2020, she became a part of the reality shows Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan, as a wild card contestant.

On the personal front, Sonali is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat.

