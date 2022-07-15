WATCH: Karan Kundrra shares a video of his special moments as a host ahead of Dance Deewane Juniors Finale

Karan Kundrra is a renowned name in the Television industry and enjoys a massive fan following. At present, this popular actor has been entertaining the masses with his excellent hosting skills on the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Dance Deewane Juniors is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji, and the show offers a platform for aspiring dancers to showcase their talent. After successfully running for a long time, the show has now reached its final stage and the finale episodes will air on the 16th and 17th of July 2022.

Karan Kundrra drops a video of his best moments from Dance Deewane Juniors:

Today, Karan took to his social media profile and shared a small clip comprising some of his best moments as a host from Dance Deewane Juniors. Karan reposted the Colors TV video on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Don’t forget to watch me sign off from #DanceDeewaneJuniors #GrandFinale this Sat & Sun @ 10:30pm only on @colorstv and anytime at @voot".

Click here to watch Karan's video

This video had some memorable clips from several episodes of Dance Deewane Juniors, and some of them include Karan making a fun entry on the stage, Karan as Dilbar Baba, Karan talking about late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Karan teasing Marzi Pestonji, Karan's emotional moment with Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day, Karan dancing on Ranveer Singh's songs when the actor graced the show and last but not the least, Karan's adorable moment with Tejasswi Prakash on the stage of Dance Deewane Juniors.

As soon as Karan shared this video, Tejasswi Prakash also dropped a comment and praised him for his hosting skills. The actress commented, "Ssooo proud of you".

Dance Deewane Juniors Finale:

Dance Deewane Juniors' final episodes will witness the presence of popular celebrities who will grace the show to promote their upcoming films. On 16th July 2022, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor will appear on the show to promote his upcoming film 'Shamshera'. On the other hand, the last episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, which will air on 17th July 2022, will be graced by Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan. He will mark his presence on this dance reality show to promote his upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Dance Deewane Juniors finalists:

The three choreographers of Dance Deewane Juniors were Tushar Shetty, Sonali Kar, and Pratik Utekar. These three choreographers trained and helped the kids to put forward their best performances on the stage of this dance reality show. They trained solo contestants as well as groups, who successfully made it to the finale week. After battling several levels, the top 4 finalists of Dance Deewane Juniors are Aditya Patil, Geet Kaur Bagga, Prateek Kumar Naik, and the All Stars group.

